Shalini Ajith Kumar Finally Makes Her Debut on Instagram, Excited Fans Welcome Her

Shalini, wife of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, has finally entered the social media realm with her Instagram handle @shaliniajithkumar2022 and fans can’t contain their excitement. Since both Shalini and Ajith have maintained a furtive private life so far, Shalini’s debut on Instagram has become a reason for excitement among fans.

On Sunday, Shalini took Instagram by storm when she made her very first Instagram post in the form of an adorable snap with her husband. Supposedly, the picture was clicked only a few days ago from her intimate birthday party with the family. Her first post was followed by another one, a loved up picture clicked in Lyon, France. Ajith can be seen hugging Shalini in his embrace who is smiling gleefully in her blue floral dress. Meanwhile, the fans managed to flood the comment section expressing their thrill and joy.

One of them wrote, “Welcome to Instagram/Social Media". Another one commented, “After my mom and dad, you both are my world!!" Someone else said, “Ask Thalaivan to open an Instagram account as well". Another fan stated, “The story itself starts hereafter! Wait and watch (fire emoji)".

Shalini’s sister Shamlee, who is active on social media, welcomed the ‘Kadhalukku Mariyadhai’ and ‘Amarkalam’ actress to Instagram. Fans of Ajith Kumar will now be hoping to see more of Ajith’s pictures on her social networking page.

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar being a mass hero has managed to stay away from all social media platforms despite having a mammoth following in real life. The megastar’s family members had also remained absent from the social media scene even after fans requesting them to make their presence felt on Instagram and Twitter. But with Shalini’s internet-breaking debut, fans are hoping Ajith Kumar follows suit as well.

Ajith and Shalini’s romance commenced while the duo were shooting for ‘Amarkalam’ in 1999. At that time, their involvement made him a regular subject of tabloid gossip. Despite the fact that actor Ramesh Khanna had advised Ajith against marrying Shalini, the adorable couple went ahead and tied the nuptial knot in April 2000 in Chennai. The couple were blessed with daughter Anoushka, who was born on January 3, 2008, and son Aadvik, who was born on March 2, 2015.

On the professional front, Ajith would be seen in H Vinoth’s action-thriller titled Thunivu opposite Manju Warrier. The film began production in April 2022 and principal photography wrapped in October. It is scheduled to release in January 2023, during Pongal.

