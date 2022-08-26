Shalini Pandey aka Preeti Celebrates 5 Years Of Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy has completed five years. And, to mark the day, actress Shalini Pandey has penned a heartwarming note.

Shalini, who played the role of “Preeti" in Arjun Reddy, shared a picture of herself with Vijay Deverakonda from the blockbuster Telugu film on Instagram. Along with posting the photo, she reminisced about the unprecedented love and appreciation that she received for her debut performance in the romantic drama. Shalini also thanked filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda for the good times that they shared on the sets of the 2017 film.

Celebrating five years of Arjun Reddy, Shalini Pandey wrote, “This date (25th August) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi was unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy." The 28-year-old actress further added, “A big thank you to my director @sandeepreddy.vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this."

“Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star- @thedeverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!" concluded Shalini.

On the career front, Shalini Pandey was last seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The comedy-drama, which was directed by Divyaang Thakkar, didn’t manage to win audiences’ hearts and ended up tanking at the box office. Meanwhile, Shalini is currently shooting for her upcoming film, titled Maharaja.

