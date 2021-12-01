Shalmali Kholgade Marries Beau Farhan Shaikh at Home: 'We Wanted Hindu, Muslim Rituals at Wedding'

Bollywood playback singer Shalmali Kholgade tied the knot with her boyfriend Farhan Shaikh. The singer made the announcement on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Shalmali said she got married to Shaikh, a sound engineer, on November 22 in a low-key ceremony that took place at her home in Mumbai.

Sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony, Shalmali wrote, “22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh… We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have… In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins!"

Shalmali is known for singing some of the most popular tracks in recent times including “Pareshaan" from “Ishaqzaade", “Aga Bai" from “Aiyyaa" and “Daru Desi" from “Cocktail". The singer said the couple got married as per both Hindu and Muslim rituals.

“Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah. My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as it can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was!" Shalmali posted.

The couple received congratulatory messages from many from the music world, including Salim Merchant, Clinton Cerejo, Neha Kakkar, Shibani Dandekar, Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi as well as actors Priya Bapat and Gauahar Khan. “Congratulations! Love to you both," wrote composer-singer Salim Merchant. Singer Armaan Malik commented, “Congrats to both of you." Neha Kakkar said, “How beautiful! Many many congratulations to you!"

