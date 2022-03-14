Shama Sikander And James Milliron Get Married, Their First Wedding Pics Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Yeh Hai Meri Life fame Shama Sikander has tied the knot with James Milliron. The television actress took to Instagram and shared the first pictures from their wedding. The wedding looks nothing less than a fairytale as the bride and the groom opted for white wedding outfits for the Christian ceremony. In one picture, the couple held each other close and looks straight into the camera while in the second, James had Shama in his arms while the latter blushed. Sharing the pictures, Shama wrote, “WHOLE.. @jamesmilliron." The wedding took place in Goa.

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with congratulatory messages. “Bride is looking absolutely so gorgeous Ravishing so beautiful," a fan wrote. “Beautiful couples," added another fan.

Over the last few days, Shama has been sharing pictures from the couple’s sangeet ceremony and other pre-wedding ceremonies. For the sangeet, Shama opted a metallic golden lehenga while her groom opted for a party-style suit. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude." Shama had also shared pictures from their breathtaking pre-wedding shoot.

Last week, the popular television actress treated fans to glimpses of her bachelorette party. Shama dropped a series of pictures from her bachelorette party, in which she can be seen having fun with her bridesmaids. In the happy picture, the beautiful bride-to-be is laughing her heart out with her bridesmaids. Shama wore an alluring white silk robe, which has the bride written on its back, while all her bridesmaids can be seen donning pink silk robes. The venue is decorated beautifully with balloons and flowers.

Shama shared the pictures from the party and wrote, “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."

For the unversed, Shama’s husband James is an American Businessman. Earlier, the actress revealed that as most of the guests are flying from abroad, the theme of the wedding will be an ‘India meets America’. The couple got engaged in 2015, and since then they were waiting for the right time to get married.

