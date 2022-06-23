Shama Sikander Describes How Husband James Milliron Helped Her During Lowest Phase of Depression

Actress Shama Sikander married her longtime beau James Milliron in a Christian wedding in Goa in March this year. The couple shared dreamy pictures of the ceremony on social media. But their love life hasn’t been all hunky dory. The Yeh Meri Life Hai actress has suffered from depression, and there was a time she thought she almost lost James because of it.

“I remember a moment from our relationship in the beginning when I was still going through the dips of depression and out of the habitual pattern, I got low and I shouted at him and I asked him to go away and leave me alone. He went to the door and I was thinking, now he’s going to go away too, but he turns around and looks at me and says, ‘No, I am not going to leave you.’ That meant so much because he was ready to be there for me in spite of my lowest phase. All he did was stayed back and hugged me and I slept in his arms but that healed something in me," Shama told WeddingWire India in an interview.

Advertisement

James, on his part, talked about how he ensured he was a supportive partner for Shama. “When you are with somebody who is going through a dark time - it could be depression, it could job loss, death of a family member, there are a lot of different circumstances that can drive your partner to be low; it creates a lot of confusion sometimes. There are mixed signals and your partner may communicate things to you that are opposite of things they actually want. It is important to take a breath, take a pause before making any rash decisions, and ask yourself what is really necessary for this situation. Ask yourself, ‘What can I do to make this person’s life a little bit better at this moment?’ What was necessary for Shama, was to not be alone and have somebody by her side," he said.

Talking about what it means to love a woman like Shama, James added, “I think it takes everything to love any woman, and for a woman like her - a little bit more than everything. She makes my job as a husband very easy. You know how there’s a concept of a typical nagging housewife, she doesn’t nag about anything. My whole funda in a marriage is that you should give your 100% to your partner, and if both the partners can accomplish that, neither of us will ever feel empty."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.