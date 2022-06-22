Shama Sikander Dons Sexy Swimsuit as She Enjoys Breathtaking Mountain View By the Pool; Watch

Actress Shama Sikander never fails to impress her fans with her intriguing pictures and videos. An avid social media user, the Shama likes to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life. The Kaajjal actress is currently vacationing in Shimla which is also known as the queen of hills. The actress gave a glimpse of her vacation amid the mesmerising beauty of mountains and hills and sheer nature’s beauty.

In a reel posted on her official Instagram handle, we see Shama looking gorgeous as she donned a sexy black and blue swimsuit while taking a dip in a pool. As the clip continues, we see Shama swimming to the edge of the pool taking a look at the breathtaking location.

Shama summarised her blissful feeling in the caption to the post and asked her fans, “Yaar kuch bhi kaho…. Pahadon me jaane ki baat hi alag hoti hai…. Nahi?? 😍😍 #lovemountains #hillstationsofindia #shimla #beauty #nature #naturebaby #ilovemyindia."

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they liked the video, and Shama’s sexy avatar in it.

While one fan wrote, “Hot figure😍😍😍👌👌," another fan added, “So beautiful."

A third fan wrote, “Always gorgeous ."

On March 14, Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron. The couple got married in Goa. Days after, the television actress opened up about her wedding and talked about love in an interview.

During her conversation with India Today, Shama Sikander revealed how she never thought about marriage and added it was something that was not on her mind initially. “I never thought about marriage. I was excited about love. I was all about love and I still am about love, but the marriage was something that was not on my (mind). It is because I have seen what happens in marriage and because of the condition I come from. And because I have noticed so many things that go wrong in a marriage. (That is why) I emphasise more on love always," the actress said.

“But if you mean what you are doing, then that piece of paper has meaning. Otherwise, it is just a piece of paper," Shama added.

Shama Sikander tied the knot with James Milliron on March 14 and on the same day, the actress took to social media and dropped dreamy pictures from her wedding celebration. In the pictures, the couple looked stunning in their white outfits and looked straight into the camera. “WHOLE.. @jamesmilliron," the caption read.

Earlier this year, Shama talked about her relationship with James in another interview and revealed how their love story started. “Our relationship has been very smooth right from the beginning. Our coming together has been easy. We have not had these mera dil upar neeche ho raha hai, zameen aasman ghoom gaya feeling. It was just very calming, safe, assuring and easy. It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other," she told Hindustan Times.

Shama Sikander has worked in several television shows including Baal Veer, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Ye Meri Life Hai among others. Her fiance James Milliron is an American businessman. They have been together for years now.

