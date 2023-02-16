Shama Sikander Enjoys Her 'Barfeeli Thand' in Kashmir, Posts Stunning Pics in White Bikini; Check Here

Although Valentine’s Day is over, Shama Sikander’s romantic vacation isn’t. The actress is currently in Kashmir with her husband James Milliron. And, today, she shared a picture from her time by the pool. In the picture, the actress is seen striking a pose and flashing her infectious smile. The diva is seen wearing a white two-piece bikini set. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Barfeeli (with a snowflake emoji)”. Social media users were stunned upon seeing this picture and couldn’t stop going gaga over in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “You look absolutely gorgeous”. Another added, “Why so beautiful?”

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shama Sikander shared a series of pictures from their vacation diaries and wrote, “Muhobbat ka mausam hai to kyun na use danke ki chot par zahir kiya jaye!!!! I am extremely blessed to have your love, your undying support and of course the most precious gift that you always give me is your All…. Your trust in me, in us makes life so special for me…I love you with my everything James and everything i do with you is Complete,whole, pure joy. P:S this is the best trip of our life…thank you for spoiling me. #happyvalentinesday my love and almost #happyoneyearanniversary. And, happy Valentine’s Day to you all my IG famjam. Thank you for your immense love and support. I love you from my soul.”

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shama revealed that “This year is certainly special as it’s our first Valentine after getting married. Well to be honest, Kashmir is breathtaking. I went there long back and I always wanted to go with my soulmate”. She added, “So that is why we thought we have to be at the most romantic place on earth to celebrate our first Valentine’s Day as a married couple”.

Shama will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy alongside Raai Laxmi, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and Kainaat Arora in crucial roles. The adventure thriller is expected to release on March 10, 2023.

