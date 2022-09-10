Shama Sikander Has a Marilyn Monroe Moment as She Poses in A Pink Dress Near the Sea; See Post

Shama Sikander has always sent the internet on a tizzy with her posts on social media. The former TV actress, who has now quit showbiz, keeps updating fans with glimpses from her life with pictures and videos on Insta. The actress also poses by the sea very often, looking beautiful and ethereal. Today, Shama took to her Instagram to share a picture, once again by the sea. This time, the actress can be seen having a Marilyn Monroe moment.

Taking to her Instagram, Shama shared a picture in a pink dress. She is all smiles as poses like Marilyn Monroe’s iconic picture. She is holding her dress from flying with one hand, thanks to the wind. She has accessorised her look with flats. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Dance on your own tune 🌸" Check out the picture here:

Her fans showed her with compliments on the comments section. She was called ‘hot’, ‘elegant’, ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’ and ‘sexy’. Many also commented with the heart and the fire emojis.

The actress hit the headlines back in March after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American businessman James Milliron. The wedding ceremony took place in Goa with Christain traditions. Shama Sikander also took to social media to share glimpses of her wedding with her online family.

Just two months after the ceremony, the newlywed couple also posted their magical wedding video on social media. From pre-wedding ceremonies to emotional speeches, the short clip was nothing less than a happy joyride of their wedding ceremonies. The special video was also accompanied by a special note from Sikander. “Here’s a glimpse into the magical world we created as we joined together in love. And since love was at the core, it was magical, powerful, spiritual, supernatural, majestic, and pure. In fact, it transcended our expectations. We hope that you experience the same joy while watching it as we did by living it," she had written.

