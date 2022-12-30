Shama Sikander Hugs Husband James In Thailand As They Celebrate '2nd Last Day of The Year'; Pics

With New Year on the doors, everyone seems busy planning their way in to welcome 2023. Shama Sikander too has flown off to Thailand where she will begin her new year with her husband, James. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures to celebrate the ‘second last day of the year’. In the pictures, Shama and James were seen posing together on a lakeside. In one of the photos, James was seen lifting his ladylove in his arms. In another picture, the two were seen hugging each other.

“Second last day of the year couldn’t hv been better…. Thank you life for filling it with so much joy, love, laughter and perfection ♥️😍 I’m in awe of you ….🙏🏻😇😇😇," Shama wrote in the caption of her post.

Meanwhile, Shama also talked about her new year plans and shared, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practicing yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

The actress further talked about her new year’s resolution and added, “Not much of a believer in it and we all know resolutions rarely work out for anyone. But I do believe in intention and then committing to it and I have already committed myself to have the best time of my life in 2023 and I so look forward to making it happen. Also, I want to wish my supporters and fans a happy new year and hope it brings all of them lots of joy and prosperity."

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others.

