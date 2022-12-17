Shama Sikander Is All The 'Glitz and Glamour' In a Gorgeous Backless Gown; Pics

Even though Shama Sikander has been away from the screen for a long time now, she knows how to rule headlines. The actress has surely stepped up her fashion game and her social media handle is surely a treat for her fans. On Saturday too, Shama took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of jaw-dropping pictures in a light blue backless gown. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal accessories. In the caption of her pictures, Shama wrote, “All the Glitz and Glamour ✨."

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. While some called her ‘beautiful’, others wrote, ‘stunning’. “First time i was saw you in RED saares that time my reaction is ❤️And now I’m see you an this dress my heart is pumping like a motor ❤️❤️I fall in love with you," one of the fans shared. Check out Shama Sikander’s post here:

Shama Sikander has worked in several shows including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires among others. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shama shared that she wants to work in web-series and films only now and does not want to return to television. She revealed that she has not watched tv shows for over six years now and added, “I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best," she told us.

