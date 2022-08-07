Shama Sikander Is Spending the Perfect Sunday by The Sea, Poses in Pink Bikini; See Pics

Shama Sikander seems to be having the perfect Sunday. The actress, who had been a part of several TV shows and has been wowing us with how she practices yoga, is spending the day by the sea. Shama even shared a glimpse of her having fun by posting pictures on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Shama posted pictures in a pink bikini. She accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “When the ocean said….Hiiiiii😁🌊" The second picture is perfectly times as the crashing waves form the best background for the actress. See the pictures here:

Fans took to the comments section to shower praises on the actress. While one fan wrote ‘wow’, another called her a ‘hottie’. Many users also dropped fire, red heart and lovey eyes emojis.

Shama is a perfect waterbaby and she very often treats fans with pictures by the sea. Her collection of monokinis and bikinis is also covetable and sets fashion goals.

The actress hit the headlines back in March after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American businessman James Milliron. The wedding ceremony took place in Goa with Christain traditions. Shama Sikander also took to social media to share glimpses of her wedding with her online family.

Just two months after the ceremony, the newlywed couple also posted their magical wedding video on social media. From pre-wedding ceremonies to emotional speeches, the short clip was nothing less than a happy joyride of their wedding ceremonies. The special video was also accompanied by a special note from Sikander. “Here’s a glimpse into the magical world we created as we joined together in love. And since love was at the core, it was magical, powerful, spiritual, supernatural, majestic, and pure. In fact, It transcended our expectations. We hope that you experience the same joy while watching it as we did by living it," she had written.

