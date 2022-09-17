Shama Sikander On Casting Couch Experience: ‘Not Limited to Bollywood Alone, Happens Everywhere’

Shama Sikander has always been vocal about her experiences of working in the TV industry. Remembered for her roles in serials like Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, and Man Mein Hai Vishwas, the actress had also made her way to Bollywood by being a part of Aamir Khan- Manisha Koirala starrer Mann. However, the actress quit the industry a few years back. Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about her casting couch experience.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Shama Sikander said, “The industry has changed so much and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together. I feel the whole concept of asking for sex in return for work is the lowest of low. I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that. Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman’s heart in an organic manner."

She also added, “But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere. I feel that evil exists in every person, which is why some people think they can degrade others in this way. One needs to address that devil that resides in your mind."

It was just a few months back that Shama tied the knot with her boyfriend, James Milliron. The actress is currently gearing up for her comeback.

