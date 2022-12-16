Shama Sikander Says She Hasn't Watched TV for 6 Years, Wants to Work Only in OTT and Films | Exclusive

Actress Shama Sikander tied the knot with an American businessman, James Milliron in March this year. But how has life changed for Shama after her marriage? In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actress revealed how she knew that James was the right person for her. Besides her marriage, Shama also talked at length about why she does not want to return to television but explore OTT. On being asked if she also thinks that content on television is regressive, Shama revealed that she has not watched TV for over 6 years now. Excerpts:

How is life after marriage? Has it changed?

It’s great. I’m changing and evolving always so I see changes in me always. But can’t pinpoint any particular change in me because of getting married other than to be more aware of our life together.

How did you know that James is the right person for you?

I felt it in my bones. It was a surreal feeling. I was never so sure about anyone in my life as I was about him. It was like a part of a puzzle, just fit together. It was the most natural, non-pushy, non-obligatory, a non-showy thing of my life. And because of its simplicity and natural flow, I knew he was my life partner. that part of me that was missing and I was looking for.

You have also been very active on social media recently. While several of your pictures set fire on social media, do you also read negative comments?

Thank you for the compliments. Sometimes I get comments that are unfavorable but to take it negatively or positively is in your hands and I’m quite good at looking at the positive side of life and not letting anything that doesn’t help me in any way affect me.

What is the meanest or most nasty comment you have read about yourself? Did it bother you?

I don’t remember honestly as I just mentioned I don’t even let it sit in my memory or subconscious. If ever I read anything that doesn’t sound good to me, I see it, validate it and then let it go as I don’t require it. What you let in your mind is in your hands.

Do you feel like replying to negativity on social media?

Sometimes in the past, I wanted to, but not anymore. As I grew up, I learned more about myself, I feel less and less anger towards anyone else. I only have love for everyone. So I reply to the comments that resonate with me and I let go of the ones that don’t appeal to me at that moment.

You have been away from the screen for a long time now, any specific reason?

No. Just growth. Changing times, changing scenarios for our cinema, content and many things I signed couldn’t go on floors due to the pandemic. But now things are getting back on track.

With what kind of show do you wish to return to television?

I’m looking at only web series and feature films. I believe in doing different kinds of cinema, stories that matter. I want to do characters on screen that can add to people’s lives. I feel that content can be used for great purpose for the well-being of everyone in all its art and glory. So I want to do meaty roles, and powerful performances as I am a performer and I deserve the best.

In recent times, we have seen this debate regarding content on television. While some argue that it has become regressive over the years, do you agree?

I haven’t even seen content on TV in 6/7 years so honestly, I have no idea what’s going on. I’m an ardent viewer of OTT.

Unfortunately, casting couch is a reality. Several actors, including Ranveer Singh, recently opened up about the same. Did you ever face such a situation?

I don’t know what Ranveer has to say but it’s quite out there now. It’s not a hidden thing anymore. I mean it happens and it is in your hands to either give in or walk off. I’ve mostly been the one to walk off.

What was your reaction to it? What do you think is the solution to such issues?

I think my earlier answer says it all. If you give people power over you, you will get overpowered and if you don’t, then no one can. And yes, there are all sorts of people out there. While you walk out, refusing any favours, it might cause some delay as far as your career is concerned but it doesn’t mean you won’t succeed. Not everyone in the industry or world is like that. You find some really nice and professional people here too. I have, so here I am.

