Shama Sikander Shares How Life Changed Post-Marriage With James Milliron: 'Thought of Responsibilities…’

Actress Shama Sikander recently celebrated her birthday in the best way ever. The actress went on an exotic trip to Greece with her husband James Milliron. The actress who tied the knot with James in March has been treating fans to glimpses of the mesmerising location. While the actress has been cherishing post-marriage life, in her recent interview, she shared that ‘thought of responsibilities has arrived’ after she tied the knot. However, the life challenges have been the same as before for her.

In an interview with ETimes, Shama said, “The life challenges have been the same as before. Just a little bit more thought of responsibilities have arrived. We still love each other, we are like boyfriend-girlfriend. We go on dates. Our love has grown in so many years. I didn’t think it was possible before."

“The meaning of love and passion changes with time. You understand each other, and appreciate each other much better than ever. In today’s times, if someone sticks to you through thick and thin then nothing like it. That person shouldn’t be allowed out of your life," added Shama.

Speaking of her getaway with hubby in Greece the Prem Aggan actress shared," I was in Greece, with James. I wanted to be close to nature and be in sunlight. Mykonos is my favourite place to go to. I was there on the beach, breathing in the air, swimming in the water… being very grateful for my life and what I have. It was the best birthday ever. I was really absorbed by the vibes."

During the chat, the Bypass Road star was about what hubby James Milliron gifted her on her birthday. Shama said, “James gifts me so many things. He gifted himself, which is the biggest gift for me. There are a few material things, which he keeps gifting me. The biggest gift he has given me is the way he loves me, the way he is entirely there for me. He loves me the way I like to be loved. He does all the silly things I ask him to do. He likes to make me feel pampered."

