Shama Sikander Slips Into A Satin Robe And Poses With Her Girl Gang At Her Bachelorette party. See Pics

Yeh Hai Meri Life fame Shama Sikander, who is all set to tie the knot with long-time fiancé James Milliron, is “finally getting the bridal vibes." The popular television actress recently treated fans to glimpses of her bachelorette party and it is making the round on the internet. Taking it to her official Instagram account, Shama dropped a series of pictures from her bachelorette party, in which she can be seen having fun with her bridesmaids.

In the happy picture, the beautiful bride-to-be is laughing her heart out with her “lovely bridesmaids". Shama can be seen wearing an alluring white silk robe, which has the bride written on its back, while all her bridesmaids can be seen donning pink silk robes. The venue is decorated beautifully with balloons and flowers. In one of the pictures, Shama, who is looking elegant in her nude makeup, can be seen wearing a golden coloured crown, which has the word bride written on it. She is holding a handful of balloons and a bouquet.

Most of the picture appears candid, while in some the bride-to-be is posing along with her bridesmaids. In another picture, Shama and her bridesmaids can be seen posing for the camera, as they chose to open their hair, which added more charm to their beauty.

While posting the picture on her official Instagram account, she penned down a beautiful caption. She wrote, “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day Jamela Cemo, Geometric Beauty (Fatima), Ami Sukhadia, Vanessa Walia". She added, “Thank you Stregis Mumbai for making my day so special a special thanks to the entire team from the bottom of my Heart," Shama ended her caption with a heart emoticon.

On March 14, Shama will get married to James, who is an American Businessman, in an intimate wedding in Goa. Earlier, the actress revealed that as most of the guests are flying from abroad, the theme of the wedding will be an ‘India meets America’. The couple got engaged in 2015, and since then they were waiting for the right time to get married.

