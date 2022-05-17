'Shameful for a Marathi Artist': Manasi Naik on Ketki Chitale's Post on Sharad Pawar

Marathi actor Ketki Chitale is facing the heat for a derogatory post on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on social media. After having six cases filed against her in five districts of Maharashtra, she was arrested three days ago and is to be in police custody until May 18.

While she is facing a full course of legal action, she is also receiving widespread criticism and flak for her post from all sections, ranging from politicians, activists and members of her fraternity. Actor Mansi Naik is the latest to have slammed Ketki for her post.

Speaking to the media, Mansi expressed displeasure over the offensive post made by Ketki against Sharad Pawar. “I felt extremely bad when I read it," she said. “We represent the Marathi fraternity and it is shameful for a Marathi artist to make such a post. Sharad Pawar is a very big name, not only in the country but also abroad. One needs to think twice before making such inappropriate comments about a person. Moreover, we should be respectful of our elders," the actor said.

She also demanded strict punishment for the offensive post.

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements about Pawar’s appearance, illness and voice. Sharad Pawar has been a survivor of oral cancer. The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting" and “you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress. Ketki was arrested on Saturday from Navi Mumbai over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

The post shared by Ketki was purportedly written by someone else and reports suggest it had been a popular WhatsApp forward since 2020. Ketki has, however, refused to apologise for her post because she thinks she has the right to freedom of speech.

