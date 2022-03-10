Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Are Still Dating, Sharara Girl Calls Break-Up Reports 'Rumours'

The last season Bigg Boss made headlines not just for its tasks and fights, but also for its love stories. The season saw two romantic relationships - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat. While TejRan developed inside Bigg Boss 15 house, romantic moments of ShaRa were seen in the Bigg Boss OTT. Even though social media is flooded with Shamita and Raqesh’s love-filled pictures and videos, fans were left shocked and disheartened after the reports of Shamita and Raqesh’s break-up surfaced earlier today.

However, soon after, Shamita Shetty took to social media and called all such break-up reports ‘rumours’. She also urged people not to believe in any such reports and added that there’s no truth to it. “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," she wrote.

For the unversed, Pinkvilla had earlier claimed that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted their ways. The entertainment portal cited a source who claims, “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate."

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The duo celebrated Shamita’s birthday together earlier this year, Raqesh also joined Shamita and her family during their Alibaug vacation. Last month, the two actors were also spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai which made fans speculate if they are planning to get engaged.

Prior to this, Shamita Shetty also talked about her marriage plans and told Etimes that she wishes to settle down and have babies. “I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do," she said. Even in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita had revealed that she was planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man she’ll tie the knot with.

