Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Part Ways? Reports Claim Duo Will 'Continue To Be Friends'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss OTT house last year and fell in love with each other. Since then, they often make headlines, are spotted together and drop mushy pictures on social media. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Shamita and Raqesh have now parted ways.

As reported by Filmfare, Shamita and Raqesh have ‘amicably’ parted ways. However, the report also claims that the two will continue to be friends. “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again," the source cited by the entertainment portal said.

This is not the first time that the break-up reports of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have surfaced. Earlier this year too, similar reports made headlines. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shamita revealed that they are not affected by it. “My entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship, because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself," she said.

Advertisement

Talking about how much she and Raqesh are affected with several things being written about their relationship, Shamita added, “We have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people ..so it doesn’t affect us."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.