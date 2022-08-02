Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's Music Video 'Tere Vich Rab Disda' To Release On This Date

After making headlines with their break-up announcement, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are once again buzzing over the Internet. The two have finally spilled beans on the new release date of their upcoming music video titled ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’, which was earlier suppose to release on August 2. While dropping the same teaser of their much anticipated romantic track, Shamita and Raqesh revealed that they are coming to fill your hearts with love on August 5. And, fans can’t keep calm, as this is the first time, the two will be seen sharing the screen space, and that too after their breakup.

While sharing the teaser on her official Instagram account, Shamita wrote in the caption, “Let all your moments get filled with love and the tunes of Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on 5th August, stay tuned." However, while dropping the same teaser, Raqesh wrote, “Prepare to feel the tingles of love with Tere Vich Rab Disda. Song releasing on August 5, stay tuned."

The romantic music is composed by Meet Bros and is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. Its lyrics were penned down by Manoj Muntashir, who was last seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol.

The music video comes just a few days after their breakup. Last week, Shamita and Raqesh took to the stories of their respective Instagram accounts to announce that the two have parted ways. While announcing the same, Shamita wrote, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons too. Love and gratitude to you all."

Meanwhile, Raqesh penned down a lengthy note to inform his fans about his breakup. “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you," he wrote.

For those who don’t know, Shamita and Raqesh began dating during their feat in Bigg Boss OTT. Later, as a wild card entry, Raqesh appeared on Bigg Boss 15, wherein Shamita was a finalist.

