Shamita Shetty Announces Break-Up With Raqesh Bapat: 'Important To Make This Clear'

Bigg Boss OTT jodi Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways. On Tuesday night, the two actors took to their respective social media handles and announced their break-up. In a statement issued by Shamita Shetty, she confirmed that it’s been a while since they are not together. She further dedicated their music video to ShaRa fans.

“Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all," she wrote.

Soon after, Raqesh Bapat also took to his Instagram stories and talked about how he is a private person and therefore did not want to publicly announce their break-up. However, he requested ShaRa fans to continue to shower love on the two actors individually. “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you," he wrote.

The news of their break-up comes hours after Raqesh and Shamita’s romantic picture from their upcoming music video went viral on social media. In the clip, Tum Bin fame was seen planting a kiss on Shamita’s cheek.

Meanwhile, the break-up reports of Shamita and Raqesh have been making headlines for a long time now. In March this year, when it was reported that the two actors have parted ways, Shamita took to Instagram and wrote, “We request you’ll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Raqesh and Shamita fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss OTT journey last year and continued their relationship ever after the show.

