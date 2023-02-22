Shamita Shetty Flaunts Svelte Figure in Sexy Cut-out Dress With Side Slit; Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Ufff’

Shamita Shetty has made a stunning comeback to the big screen with her film The Tenant, which is receiving good reviews from critics. The actress is basking in her film’s success and is quite frequently spotted by paparazzi, along with her sister Shilpa Shetty. Well, Shamita always has her fashion on point. And, she is acing the game with her impeccable style and colourful wardrobe. Recently, Shamita sported a neon green gown, and we bet no one could wear it the way she did.

Shamita chose a slip dress from the racks of the fashion label Pretty Little Thing. Shamita looked stunning in the bodycon dress, which hugged her figure and highlighted her curves perfectly. The dress also included a thigh-high slit and a cut-out feature on one side of the waist. Shamita complemented her outfit with a pair of hot pink platform heels from Bershka. She accessorises her look with simple finger rings from Misho Creations. Shamita wore her hair open and parted in the middle. She kept her makeup minimal and nude.

Shamita Shetty seems to be in love with bright colours. A few weeks back, she made heads turn in a bright orange dress with a thigh-high slit. The asymmetrical ruffle gown was designed by Supria Munjal, and she gracefully paired it with transparent nude heels. The star used delicate pink lips and winged eyeliner to finish her look.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's film Cash in 2007. She returned to the big screen after a long absence with The Tenant. The Tenant tells the story of a modern, independent, and headstrong lady played by Shamita Shetty who lives alone in a hostile and prejudiced world. The film was written and directed by Sushrut Jain. Along with Shamita Shetty, the film also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Sheeba Chadha. The film was released in theatres this month. Shamita Shetty has worked on a variety of intriguing and experimental projects throughout her career. The actress is extremely talented and well-versed in the industry.

