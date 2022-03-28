Shamita Shetty Meets Raqesh Bapat's Sister in Pune, Poses for Family Pic; Marriage on Cards?

Amid breakup rumours, Shamita Shetty visited her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and his family at his residence in Pune. Raqesh’s sister Sheetal Bapat shared two pictures from their small gathering on her Instagram account. In the photos, Shamita is posing with Raqesh, his sister, and niece Isha Bapat.

In the second photo, Shamita and Raqesh adorably hug Isha who is holding a dog in her hands. Sharing the pictures, Sheetal simply added a red heart and a hug emoji in the caption. Shamita and Raqesh’s fans were happy to see their favourite couple together and speculated if marriage is on cards for ShaRa, as the duo is fondly called.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been in the news for their romance for quite some time now. However, of late, there have been reports doing the round that all is not well between the couple. Shamita and Raqesh had earlier dismissed their breakup rumours and assured fans that they were going strong. This was followed by a report that claimed the couple was in massive “quarrel mode".

A few weeks ago, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat arrived at an award show hand in hand and put an end to their break-up rumours once and for all. The celebrity couple arrived at the Hello Hall of Fame Award on Sunday and entered the venue while holding each other’s hands. Later, while posing for pictures, Raqesh could be seen staring into Shamita’s eyes and holding her close to her.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her ‘boyfriend’.

