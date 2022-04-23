Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Battling Depression, Reveals How It Made Her Stronger In Bigg Boss House

Shamita Shetty’s strong personality in Bigg Boss 15 house won everyone’s heart. The actress was one of the finalists of the show along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Even though Shamita was one of the strongest competitors in the controversial reality show, not many people know that the actress once battled depression as well.

In a recent interview, Shamita Shetty talked at length about facing mental health issues. She revealed how she was unable to figure out what it is when she started to face mental health issues for the first time. The actress further mentioned that apart from support from the family, it is important to talk about mental health too.

“When I was going through that phase for the first time. I did not know it was depression. I did not understand why I was behaving in a particular way or feeling that way…People have to own up to the fact and most importantly family support during that time is very important…Talk about it," Shamita said as cited by Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Shamita Shetty also talked about facing mentally challenging phases in the Bigg Boss house. “Honeslty, I did not know what I was thinking when I decided to go into the Bigg Boss house. As you must have seen that there were a lot of highs and lows in that house. But, I don’t know how I managed to put myself together and just move on. And, I think it is because of what I have been through in my past…I have been through depression and that’s what made me stronger… that is what gives me the courage to take on challenges because I feel like if I can overcome that, I can overcome anything," she added.

On the personal front, Shamita Shetty has been dating his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. The two are often spotted together and drop mushy pictures on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.