Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister Shamita Shetty will soon be seen in The Tenant. The actress, who made her debut with Aditya Chopra’s film Mohabbatein, had very few releases post that. Reflecting on her film outings, the actress shared that she wished to get more work, but the industry didn’t give her enough.

The Tenant also marks Shamita entering the film space again after almost 16 years. While the film releases today, the actor in an interview with GoodTimes opened up about her struggle in the industry. She shared, “To start off with the best and then to suddenly see this drop. I started off with Yash Raj Films. Life that happened to me after that, or rather the work that came to me after that, was not as per my expectations. But then, having said that, when I debuted in Mohabbatein I don’t think I realised how much I loved performing. I think that happened to me when I was shooting for Zeher. After that I became more greedy for work. I wanted to discover more."

She added, “Unfortunately the industry wasn’t giving me more. So, like I said, things didn’t go exactly the way I would have liked it to go. I, then, always had these long 2-3 years gaps or 4 years gaps between my releases. And, every time I had a release people would say ‘oh it’s your comeback’. Why comeback again? but, I really wished that more work had come by way".

She is hopeful to get consistent work now. “I am hoping with The Tenant the industry sees some glimpse of talent in me and decides to offer me some work, that is good for me and that I feel is worthy of my talent," she concluded.

Shamita Shetty last starred in Cash, which released back in 2007. Cash also starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol and Zayed Khan. Speaking of The Tenant, the film helmed by Sushrut Jain revolves around a single female who moves into a new society and faces a series of challenges.

Apart from films, Shamita also stepped into the 15th Season of Bigg Boss which gave her immense popularity. During the finale round she was eliminated and became the third runner up of the show.

