Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Enjoy Double Date With Newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar; Watch

Forget celebrity power couple. How about a celebrity power quartet? Last night, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted on a double date with Shamita’s close friend, Mouni Roy, and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. While Shamita and Raqesh arrived separately for the dinner date, Mouni and Suraj made a stylish joint entry.

For the date, Shamita donned an all-black outfit and teamed it with a matching sling bag and a pair of heels. Raqesh complemented his ladylove in the colour-coordinated shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Mouni Roy sizzled in a brown tiny dress. While Suraj looked dapper in a solid tee and jeans.

After meeting on Bigg Boss OTT and soon striking a chord, actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been head over heels in love with each other. The couple has grown closer and they often get spotted together on numerous occasions. Most recently, Raqesh dropped a mushy picture with Shamita on his Instagram page. “Bloom," he captioned the picture.

Earlier, while the rumours about the couple’s breakup were doing rounds on the internet, Shamita had made it clear that they were still together. Raqesh’s sister had uploaded a picture on her Instagram page where Shamita was seen posing with her beau’s family.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January this year. Earlier, Mouni had never officially confirmed her relationship with Suraj. Hours before the wedding, Mouni shared her first post on Instagram, introducing Suraj to fans. She called him her “everything" in the caption.

