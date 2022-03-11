Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat Having 'Massive Fights'; Actress Wants Him to Shift to Mumbai

After reports of their break-up emerged, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty on Thursday took to social media to refute the rumours. A report in Pinkvilla claimed that the couple decided to end their relationship as they were not seeing eye to eye on many issues. Taking to social media, Shamita and Raqesh called the reports untrue and asked fans to not believe them.

However, despite Shamita and Raqesh’s clarification, a fresh report in ETimes suggests that the couple has been in “a massive quarrel mode" for a few days. A source told the publication that due to their fight, Shamita also decided to skip his ‘rakhi’ brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner on Thursday night. Rajeev is set to leave for London soon.

“Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said. The source also revealed that Shamita and Raqesh have not been keeping in touch.

“Shamita was never sure about Raqesh’s love for her. She had expressed her apprehensions during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15," the source added.

Meanwhile, sharing a screenshot of the Pinkvilla report about their break up on their Instagram story, the couple wrote on Thursday, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her ‘boyfriend’. The Tum Bin actor was even by her side as she celebrated her birthday last month along with her sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty.

