Shamita Shetty Says Bigg Boss is Emotionally Taxing, Shares She is Seeking Therapy After the Show

Shamita Shetty is a well-known face in Bigg Boss. Her first attempt remained incomplete as she had to exit the competition in-between owing to her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding. She then came in and Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 and was among the top five contestants in both cases, but couldn’t win the trophy. However, the actress found her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT. Now, in a recent interview, she spoke about the psychological fallout of being a part of Bigg Boss.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, “I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai (It’s taking some time). And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte the (When I was around a lot of people), I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away."

She also called the show emotionally taxing and added, “Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha (My anxiety level increased a lot inside the Bigg Boss house) and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with."

The actress also shared that she is seeking professional help from a therapist.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT was won by Divya Aggarwal whereas Bigg Boss 15 saw Tejasswi Prakash walk away with the trophy. Shamita’s Bigg Boss journey was loved by many which resulted in her massive fan following who supported her throughout the show.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were also termed ‘ShaRa’ by the fans.

