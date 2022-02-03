Shamita Shetty Says She is Not Sure if Raqesh Bapat is Still Her Boyfriend, Here's Why

Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss OTT house and developed a romantic relationship. Now, in a recent interview, Shamita Shetty talked about her relationship with the Tum Bin actor and revealed what her marriage plans are. Shamita told ETimes that she is happy to have Raqesh in her life but added that she has no idea if he is still her boyfriend. Shamita mentioned that since she was away from Raqesh for over three months (due to Bigg Boss 15), she doesn’t know if Raqesh has moved on or not.

“I was away from Raqesh for such a long time in that house that I would sometimes think that is he still my boyfriend? I would think 3/4 months is such a longtime and a lot of things change. That’s the reason I would often ask everyone is Raqesh still my boyfriend or has he moved on because I really had no idea. And if he had moved on also I wouldn’t have blamed him because main itne time ke liye usse alag thi," Shamita said.

Advertisement

The ‘Sharara’ girl also added that she would want to know Raqesh a little more and said, “I met him on a game show and that world is totally different. I want to know him in the outer world and hopefully there’s a positive future for both of us together."

On being asked about her marriage plans, Shamita Shetty mentioned that she wishes to settle down and have babies. “I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do," she said.

Even in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita had revealed that she was planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man she’ll tie the knot with. “Bas aadmi kaun hai, mereko pata nahi (I just don’t know who the man will be)," Shamita had said after an astrologer made predictions about her marriage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.