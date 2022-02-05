Shamita Shetty Says She Might Get Married To Raqesh Bapat This Year

Actress Shamita Shetty and television actor Raqesh Bapat met in Bigg Boss OTT and came closer as the show moved to its television version. Shamita has now revealed that she is ready for marriage. This year if everything goes as planned then she will marry Raqesh Bapat. Shamita has been away from films for a very long time but she is constantly in the news after Bigg Boss 15.

Recently, in an interview with a news portal she said that now she wants to work, get married and have a family. The actress said that in Covid times she realised that she is alone. She felt lonely. Shamita added that she lives her life her own way with her rules. This is the reason that she remained single for a long time. Expressing her happiness Shamita said that now she has a person who understands her and she understands him.

She said that let’s see for how long this lasts but yes now she wants to get settled. The actress mentioned that she is really enjoying her relationship with Raqesh. She added that she wants to get married this year but for this she will need god’s support. Talking about her relationship with Raqesh she said that she wants to know him more. She hopes that they will have a positive future together.

Shamita also added that her relationship with Raqesh was so strong that they felt the same things. She met Raqesh in a reality show and now she wants to know him as per the outer world. Recently Shamita celebrated her 43rd birthday. Fans were hoping that the two would make some big announcement on the occasion, but nothing happened.

