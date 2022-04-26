Shamita Shetty Says 'Wow' As BF Raqesh Bapat Unveils His New Beautiful Painting on Instagram; Pic

Of late, there have been rumours that actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love on the show, are on the verge of a breakup. However, Shamita and Raqesh are unfazed by the reports. The duo spent some romantic time with each other over the weekend and also gave a sneak peek of the same to their fans on social media.

Recently, Shamita Shetty posted an endearing video of her date night with her beau, Raqesh Bapat. In the video, the duo was seen cherishing a paint date with each other. Raqesh clicked a plain-spoken video of Shamita in which we could see she was quite busy painting a wonderful horse. Along with it, Shamita Shetty wrote: “What our thought of a Saturday fun night looks like."

Raqesh has also shared a picture of his new beautiful painting on his Instagram account. Shamita was quick to like the post and even commented, “Wow".

On Sunday, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted on a double date with Shamita’s close friend, Mouni Roy, and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. For the date, Shamita donned an all-black outfit and teamed it with a matching sling bag and a pair of heels. Raqesh complemented his ladylove in the colour-coordinated shirt and blue denim. On the other hand, Mouni Roy sizzled in a brown tiny dress. While Suraj looked dapper in a solid tee and jeans.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke about his equation with Shamita. “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it’s a name game. She is a woman I really respect," he said.

