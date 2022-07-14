Shamita Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Rumours Of Breakup With Raqesh Bapat: ‘You Can’t Be Loyal…’

Rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time that Bigg Boss OTT couple- Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are no longer together. While such rumours had been abuzz in the past as well, this is for the first time that neither Shamita nor Raqesh gave any statement or made an appearance together to quash it. Now, amidst such rumours, Shamita Shetty has posted a cryptic note on loyalty.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shamita posted a quite that read, “Loyalty isn’t grey. It’s black and white. You are either loyal completely or not loyal at all. And people have to understand this. You can’t be loyal only when it serves you." See the story here:

Shamita Shetty also shared a video of her taking a breather by picking the painting brush. She shares glimpse of the painting she has recently completed. Captioning the video, Shamita wrote, “Art is something that makes me breathe with a different kind of happiness. “You got to do what makes you happy .. be around the ones that make you smile ❤️ Baby viaan decided to record this video.. and edit it!!! Proud Maasi had to put it up !!!❤️" See the video here:

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat had also shared a cryptic note. He had written, “Who is dating whom ? Who is cheating whom ? Who is wearing what ? Whose family is better or worse ? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in ? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals ? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk ? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it."

Shamita and Raqesh had been spotted several times with each others’ families, and Raqesh even got a house in Mumbai, reportedly to be close to Shamita. However, it is being said that they have now amicably parted ways.

