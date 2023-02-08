Shamita Shetty recently dismissed reports that she has been dating actor Aamir Ali. Days after, in a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 15 fame has now said that it is difficult to be an independent woman in society. She shared that it is difficult to even find a place to live in Mumbai if you are a single woman.

Shamita was talking about the same in the context of her film The Tenant when she told Firstpost, “It’s not at all surprising to me and that’s what we’re trying to highlight in the trailer too. It highlights a lot of issues women face in the society, right from patriarchy to lack of privacy to sexism. Even today, if you’re single, it’s so difficult for you to rent a flat even in a place like Mumbai. These small little things really need to change."

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Shamita also talked about her life post Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared that even though Salman Khan’s show got her recognition, it did not offer her any films.

Advertisement

“Bigg Boss has done a lot for me. People have got to know me better. They connected with me better after I went to the show. The amount of love I received after Bigg Boss was just huge and rewarding. In terms of my career, it definitely did get me a lot of work but in terms of film work, no it didn’t get me anything. The Tenant was offered to me long time back, our film was ready long time back. I hope after this release, people see some talent in me," the 44-year-old actress said.

The Mohabbatein actress also admitted being through depression in the past as she talked about the increasing number of suicides. “I have been through depression in my life. When I see certain signs, I know I need to take a step back. There are days I don’t want to get out of my bed and I recognize that. A lot of people are wealthy, have everything but are still depressed. You have to understand what gives you happiness," she told the news portal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here