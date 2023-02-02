Happy birthday, Shamita Shetty. The actress, model and interior designer has turned 44 today. She made her acting debut in 2000 with the musical romance film Mohabbatein, earning her IIFA Award for the Star Debut Of The Year- Female. But then Shamita was not seen on the screen for many years. Despite her ups and downs, Shamita recently came into the limelight after appearing in the OTT version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She received immense love from fans and audiences, and undoubtedly became one of the show’s most popular contestants.

Many may have wondered how exactly the birthday girl earns money in spite of being away from the film industry. Today on the actress’s special day, let’s look at her net worth. According to sources, Shamita is actually an interior designer by profession. She owns her own interior designing company named Golden Leaf. Shamita earns lakhs of rupees a month despite being away from the film industry for many years. She also does multiple brand endorsements. According to media reports, Shamita’s total net worth is 1-5 million dollars.

Apart from this, Shamita also has a collection of luxury cars. The actress owns a Mercedes Benz S Class car, the cost of which is 2 crore rupees, a BMW X6 that costs 36 lakh rupees, a Jaguar XJ worth 1.97 crore and an Audi A6 worth 57 lakhs.

On the work front, her popular films include Bewafaa and Cash. Following this, she participated in several reality television shows such as Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi where she became a finalist.

She was last seen in the music video Tere Vich Rab Disda, which was released in August 2022, alongside her ex-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon lent their beautiful voices to this song and Meet Bros gave the music. Manoj Muntashir penned the lyrics of Tere Vich Rab Disda. The song received immense love from the viewers following its release. And now her fans are really expecting to see her on the big screen soon.

