Shamita Shetty Turns Head In Bold Red Dress At Birthday Bash; Raqesh Bapat Arrives With Family

Shamita Shetty’s birthday brunch took place in Mumbai on Wednesday and several Bigg Boss alumni arrived for the party. In pictures from the bash, The Bigg Boss 15 finalist was seen greeting the paparazzi outside the restaurant owned by her brother-in-law Raj Kundra in Mumbai and cutting a massive chocolate cake for them.

For her special day, Shamita opted for a bold red dress with a plunging neckline. Given that the dress stood out on its own, Shamita opted to style with minimal accessories. The Mohabattein star wore a golden bracelet and a few rings. She left her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of golden heels.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty were also spotted at the spot. Shilpa opted for a high-slit orange dress. While Raj opted to stay clear of the cameras, he was seen wearing a pair of dark blue denim pants, a denim jacket and a black shirt.

Soon, her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat joined in with his family. He was seen posing with his niece Isha Bapat. His sister Sheetal Bapat. While the family proceeded to enter the bash, Raqesh and Shamita stayed back to greet guests. Several former Bigg Boss 15 stars were seen at the party. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai also made their way to the party. Kashmera Shah also joined the party.

Pinkvilla had reported that Shilpa was hosting the bash for Shamita and has invited many Bigg Boss alumni. However, Shilpa, who is the host, has decided not to invite Tejasswi and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who was the third finalist on the show. Tejasswi and Shamita locked horns a few times in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the finale week, she even called Shamita ‘aunty’ which did not go down well with several Bigg Boss viewers and Shamita’s family.

Speaking with the media after the finale, Shilpa had said, “If a woman tries to demean another woman, that’s a sign of weakness. It boils down to manners."

