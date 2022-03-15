Shamita Shetty's Mom Sunanda Shetty Is 'Unhappy' With Actress and Raqesh Bapat's 'Constant Fights'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat may have rubbished breakup rumours after their sizzling joint appearance at the Hello Awards, but negative rumours around their relationship don’t seem to die down. The couple is reportedly working on their differences as they are very much in love with one other and want things to get sorted.

According to a new report on BollywoodLife.com, Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty is playing cupid between the couple. Sunanda has often expressed that she likes Raqesh as her son-in-law and even accepted him wholeheartedly on national television.

A source informs, “Sunanda is not happy with Shamita and Raqesh’s constant fights over small things and she is trying to make the couple understand that their relationship is very special. Sunanda personally likes Raqesh and finds him a very decent boy and feels he is a perfect life partner for Shamita. She has also seen how her daughter has found happiness in him after a long time and so she is trying to help them out in sorting out their differences."

A recent report in ETimes suggested that the couple has been in “a massive quarrel mode" for a few days. A source told the publication that due to their fight, Shamita also decided to skip his ‘rakhi’ brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner on Thursday night. Rajeev is set to leave for London soon.

“Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her ‘boyfriend’. The Tum Bin actor was even by her side as she celebrated her birthday last month along with her sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty.

