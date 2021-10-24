Shamita Shetty's Rakhi Brother Rajiv Adatia Says She Was Begging Him to Join Her in Bigg Boss 15

Model, entrepreneur and aspiring actor Rajiv Adatia is the first wild-card contestant of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv is also very close to actress Shamita Shetty, and is her Rakhi brother. On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rajiv was welcomed to the show by host Salman Khan. Before entering the show, Rajiv talked about his equation with Shamita. He said that he knows Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty for 10-12 years and Shamita ties him Rakhi every year. He added that they are spiritually connected.

Rajiv added that Shamita has been asking him to join her in Bigg Boss house. Talking about her reaction, he said, “She will be excited, she won’t know what to do. She had been begging me to join the show and I was like ‘because of Covid-19, I won’t come. But you go and enjoy’. Now, she is going to be shocked. I may start crying, I have not seen her in two years. Maybe later I will be jumping around with her."

Meanwhile, the model also opened up about his dislike for actor Vishal Kotian. He called him a ‘two-faced’ person and slammed him for ‘playing’ Shamita. For context, Vishal cultivated a strong bond with Shamita and also made her favour their teams during tasks. However, he is also seen conspiring against her at times. “With Shamita also, he is trying to make a brother-sister bond or something. She calls him anna (brother), whatever….basically he is playing her," Rajiv said.

Meanwhile, Shamita’s boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat is also rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss house. Raqesh and Shamita developed feelings for each other during their time on Bigg Boss OTT.

