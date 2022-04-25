Shammi Kapoor's Son Reveals Actor Did Not Tell Him He Was Marrying Neila Devi After Geeta Bali's Death

Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of late actor Shammi Kapoor, recently opened up about his father’s personal life. Born in 1956, Aditya is Shammi and Geeta Bali’s son. By the time Aditya was nine, his mother had passed away. Shammi got married to Geeta after falling in love with her. However, she died in 1965 at 34 years old after contracting smallpox.

Speaking to The Times of India, Aditya shared how Geeta’s demise led to Shammi looking for someone who could be a mother figure in his children’s lives. Aditya said that the veteran actor even thought of approaching actress Mumtaz with a marriage proposal. Shammi is one of the sons of late actor Prithviraj Kapoor. His brothers were Raj and Shashi Kapoor.

“Dad was extremely clear he wanted someone to look after his children. He was seeing we needed a mother. The meeting of minds did not happen. I don’t think Dad was wrong, and I don’t think Mumtaz Ji was wrong in her decision to concentrate on her career," said Aditya.

The writer added that Shammi did not inform his kids when he decided to marry Neila Devi. Aditya said his father married Neela in the morning, and the kids were kept at their Krishna aunty or Mrs. Raj Kapoor’s place. Aditya said that when he met his father in the evening, Shammi introduced Neela as their mother.

“No, he did not tell us before he got married to Neila Devi. He married in the morning. We were kept at our aunt’s place. I was down here for my winter holidays. I was 13. When I met him in the evening, he told me that Neila Devi is my mother. It was as simple as that," he said.

However, Aditya was not bitter about it and welcomed Neila with open arms. “I went and hugged her. Ma mil gayi (I found a mother). I was very happy. Kamaal ho gaya (It was amazing). My second mother Neila Devi is a very compassionate lady. She decided to not have any children of her own. How many women would do that? And, to look after a crazy guy like Shammi Kapoor and his two kids wasn’t easy, I bet!"

