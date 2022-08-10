Shamna Kasim Drops A Mushy Picture With Fiance Amidst Breakup Rumours

Shamna Kasim, who is popularly known as Poorna, recently got engaged to a Dubai-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. Shamna shared the happy news with her fans via Instagram post. And, now, amidst the break-up rumours, Shamna has dropped a mushy photograph to shut the trolls all at once.

In the picture posted by her, the couple looked much in love. Along with sharing the cute pic, Shamna wrote, “Forever mine," followed by heart emojis.

Take a look:

Earlier, it was reported that the couple had broken up and decided to part ways. As Shamna and Shanid’s photograph surfaced on Instagram, actresses Pearle Maaney, Rachana Narayanankutty and many others expressed their happiness for the couple’s togetherness.

While it is clear that the love birds are still engaged and haven’t broken up, they are yet to officially announce their wedding date.

On the work front, Shamna Kasim was last seen in Visithiran. The film narrated the story of a retired police officer who gets involved in an organ harvesting case, following the death of his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Shamna’s upcoming film Sambavam has been announced. The film will be helmed by Ranjith Parijatham and produced by the Brian Touch Film factory. Alongside her, Sambavam will also feature V Jayaprakash, Srikanth Meka, Shweta Avasthi and many other actors.

In addition to that, Shamna is also part of Naaku Nachchani Padham Prema, directed by Raghav Dwarki and M. Manon. The release date is not announced yet. Shamna is also geared up to collaborate with Raghava Dwarki and M. Manon for yet another film, titled Padam Pesum.

