Shamshera Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Off to Slow Start; Mints Rs 10.25 Crs

The Kapoor clan scion made a comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus with Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. Expectations were high (it is touted to be one of the more expensive Hindi films ever made), and the first-day collection of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is finally out. The Karan Malhotra directorial star registered a slow start at the box office. Instead of the trailer being quite promising, the film has failed to leave a mark on its opening day. However, the film is expected to pick up the pace around the weekend.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the first-day collection of the film in the country totals to Rs 10.25 Crore. He also said that the movie had a poor response on National chains, and single screens have recorded below the expectation footfall. Shamshera is eyeing its second and third-day collection for a boost.

Shamshera marks Ranbir’s first film in four years. The film sees Ranbir play a double role while Vaani plays his lady love. Sanjay Dutt plays an intriguing baddie in the movie. Speaking about the film with News18 Showsha, Ranbir said, “Shamshera is a period drama, so there was a particular body shape and presentation that Karan very clearly wanted from this part. Physically, this film has been, by far, the toughest film for me because I am a very thin guy; that’s my genetic build. So, losing weight is very easy for me but putting it on is harder. It was tough physically and mentally while playing two characters and trying to match Karan’s imagination and his vision of them. It has definitely been the toughest film of my career."

News18’s review for the movie reads, “Kapoor, who plays the double role in the film, shines with his performances and rises above the weak screenplay. He puts his life and soul and deliver honest performances. The actor who is seen on the big screen after four years is a treat to watch. With an abundance of mischievous dialogues and credible motivations, Dutt throws himself into his role with a lot of gusto and panache. He might be no match to his Kancha Cheena act from Agneepath. He is funny yet menacing and vicious at the same time.

Vaani Kapoor plays Sona, a dancer who gets to look sexy and dance mechanically, displaying technique but little grace in two lavish song and dance sequences on elaborate, eye-catching sets. She has a few scenes in the second half but disappears for the rest of the proceedings."

“Shamshera doesn’t really have the punch or the thrill that is required to pull off a film of this scale. At 2 hours and 38 minutes, the film feels a little too long, blame it on weak editing. The grand canvas of the film does hold sway in terms of the visual experience, but at the end, this one is all show and shallow in substance. If you are expecting the film to give you a dose of entertainment, you’d be disappointed."

