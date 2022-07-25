Shamshera Day 3 Box Office: Even A Double Dose of Ranbir Kapoor Fails to Woo Audience, Film Collects Rs. 11 Crs

Ranbir Kapoor dabbled in two roles for the first time in a single film with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Ranbir has amazing acting prowess, and the makers hoped that a double dose of the talented and handsome star would surely woo the audiences to the theatres. However, looks like the calculations did not turn out as expected as the audience seem to be rejecting Shashera. The biggest proof- the weekend box office numbers of the film.

On Day 3, i.e., on Sunday, the Ranbir Kpaoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer collected just Rs. 11 crores. The growth was almost insignificant, since on Saturday the film had collected Rs. 10.50 crores! It collected just half a crore more, which is a sorry sign since numbers on Sundays are generally significantly high for most films. The total collection of the film, including the Rs. 10.25 crores on the opening day, stands at Rs. 31. 75 crores.

Advertisement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate… Shockingly low weekend biz… Will face rough weather on weekdays… Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Advertisement

The film seems to be heading to the same fate as the other YRF releases- Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. With Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona and Mohit Suri helmed Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patai and Tara Sutaria, the film will face enough tougher completion in the coming weekend. We wonder if the film would be able to reach the 50 crore mark by the end of the first week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here