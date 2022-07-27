Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra’s Note After Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Tanks: 'Will Face Everything Together'

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera has failed to impress the audience. The movie that marks the return of Kapoor scion to the silver screen, couldn’t attract cinema lovers to the theatres. The film’s director Karan Malhotra, who was MIA after the release, shared a heart-breaking note as the film tanked at the box office.

Karan addressed his film in the note and apologised for ‘abandoning it’. Karan wrote, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

“My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera," concluded Karan.

Advertisement

Check the post here:

Soon after the post was shared on social media, his friends from the industry and netizens posted messages in support of the director.

Siddharth P Kapoor dropped a couple of heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Advertisement

One of the fans wrote, “No matter what people say, I loved every bit of it. I saw what you did there, I watched & enjoyed it. Keep making cinema! Keep expressing yourself! ✊🏽"

Another second fan wrote, “I enjoyed it. Went twice in cinemas. It was adventures, courageous, spectacle in each scene. What happened is sad 💔 Come back stronger."

On Tuesday, the film witnessed a huge drop at the box office. It ended up collecting Rs 2.50 crore and with this, it stands at a total of Rs 36 crore.

Advertisement

The film seems to be heading to the same fate as the other YRF releases- Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. With Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona and Mohit Suri helmed Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patai and Tara Sutaria, the film will face enough tougher completion in the coming weekend. We wonder if the film would be able to reach the 50 crore mark by the end of the first week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here