Shamshera Fails to Reach 50 Crore Mark in Its First Week, Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Collects Just 40 Crs

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera has now joined YRF’s growing list of flops this year. The period drama by Karan Malhotra raised expectations as it featured Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time. However, reviews were not positive for the film, and it failed to draw the crowds to the theatres. In fact, it had already been a week since the film’s release and the numbers prove that it has flopped at the box office.

Shamshera, in 7 days, managed to collect a total of Rs. 40.45 crores. The film had already collected Rs. 31.75 crores in the first weekend, i.e., in the first three days. The biz saw a massive dip on Monday, when it minted Rs. 2.90 crores as compared to Rs. 11 crores on Sunday. The dip was steady, and on Thursday. i.e., Day 7, it collected just Rs. 1.50 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed, “#Shamshera collapses… The Week 1 numbers are a shocker… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.40 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 40.45 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

With new releases this week, there is hardly any hope for the film to pick up on its second weekend. We wonder if the film would be able to cross the 50 crore mark at all!

Recently director Karan Malhotra and actor Sanjay Dutt shared their statement about the failure of the film. Karan wrote, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

Sanjay Dutt also defended the film and shared, “Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later."

