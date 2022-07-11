Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Rehearsed With Alia Bhatt For Questions Related To Parenthood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first baby later this year. While all of their friends and fans are super excited for the same, even the couple is leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves at their best. While promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir revealed how he and Alia practiced mock interviews so that he could answer questions related to fatherhood like a pro. The actor shared that during these ‘mock interviews’ with Alia, he would answer questions like, ‘How are you feeling ahead of welcoming a child?’ among others.

“I knew I’d be asked this question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful," Ranbir said as quoted by E-Times.

Father-to-be Ranbir further mentioned that the emotion of welcoming a child is overwhelming. “I’ve experienced different emotions, but this is one emotion that completely fills your heart. Jo ho raha hai, kya ho raha hai, itni jaldi ho raha hai. Are we prepared? Will I be able to hold my child properly? Now also when I hold a baby I am so scared. I don’t know how to cradle a baby while keeping its neck and back safe. I’ve been taking tips from Karan Malhotra as he’s had a baby during the pandemic," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film will be released on the 22nd of this month. Besides this, he will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently returned to Bay after completing her shoot for her first Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan alongside the actress.

