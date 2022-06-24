Shamshera Star Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Car Got Hit On His Way to Trailer Launch: 'The Glass Broke...'

Ranbir Kapoor had a tough time reaching the trailer launch of Shamshera on Friday. The actor joined Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt at the trailer launch sporting a big smile. However, he left the room in shock when he revealed that someone hit his car and the glass shattered.

The actor revealed that he is always punctual. However, his driver took them to the wrong location which led to his first delay. Things took a turn for the worse when someone hit his car. “I am usually on time, but my driver took me to Infinity Mall instead of Inorbit. And then, when we came, someone banged my car, so the glass broke. Karan said it this is supposed to be good luck so I hope all goes well," he said.

Shamshera features Ranbir in a double role. The actor plays the role of a father and son. The trailer revealed that a young Ranbir is busy looting towns and weddings with his dacoit friends but his life takes a patriotic turn when his ladylove, played by Vaani, walks into his life. He sets his mind to fight against the Britishers but has a giant weapon to face: the brutal jailor played by Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about working with Sanjay, Ranbir said, “He has been my first idol, my first hero. I had a poster of him (at home). Then I got to know him, he’s been a family friend. Then I got to act like him, I got to portray his life and finally, I got to fight (against) him. The journey has been (unbelievable). He treats me like a son, he treats me like a friend, and he treats me like a brother. He calls and shouts at me if I am not doing anything good." He recalls Sanjay wanted him to do larger-than-life movies that would appeal to a wider audience. With Shamshera happening, Ranbir hopes he is headed to doing more such big movies.

