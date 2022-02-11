Shamshera Teaser Out, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Starrer to Release on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have been waiting to see the actor on screen ever since Sanju released in 2018. It looks like that the wait is finally over, as one of his upcoming projects, Shamshera, finally has a release date. A teaser of the Yash Raj Films production was released on Friday, announcing that the period film will hit theatres in July.

In the Shamshera teaser, we get to see the lead cast Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt decoding who Shamshera is and why freedom plays an important role. The actors are seen in the black and white teaser sitting amid guns strewn on the floor, as they introduce Shamshera to the viewers. Ranbir repeats the film’s tagline, “Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," as he introduces the tituar character.

Along with the teaser, YRF also announced the film’s release date and revealed it will hit theatres on 22 July. The film was initially set to release in March, but owing to the Omicron scare, Shamshera will now be releasing in July. Sharing the teaser, YRF tweeted, “A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has Sanjay Dutt portraying the antagonist. Filming of Shamshera began in December 2018 and had initially wrapped in January 2020. The studio needed additional footage, but filming was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in August 2020 and filming was completed.

Ranbir’s first look from the film was shared in September 2021, on his birthday. The film’s release date at that point was March 18, 2022. In the look, Ranbir can be seen donning longer hair, with three stripes on his forehead. While his whole face hasn’t been revealed, his eyes can be seen gazing intently off-camera.

Shamshera is reportedly the Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The film is set in the 1800s pre-Independence India. The film is being made as a part of YRF 50 celebration. The studio was founded in 1970 in Mumbai. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are also a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50 year plan.

