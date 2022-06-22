Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged Look as Dacoit Leaves Fans Highly Impressed, Gives Them 'Goosebumps'

The official teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera was unveiled today and fans are going gaga over the actors, especially the former. The teaser opens with shots of violence and shows Dutt as a menacing police officer torturing people. The scene then cuts to a huge group of dacoits, dressed in black and led by who seems to be Ranbir. We then hear his voice-over introducing his character, along with shots of him sporting a dark and rugged look with long hair.

Sharing the teaser, YRF wrote that the official trailer will be released on June 24. Watch it here:

Fans were especially taken aback by Ranbir’s voice and his looks and took to the comment section to laud his new avatar. One user wrote, “RANBIR KAPOOR THE ACTOR " while another wrote, “Ranbir???? What are you????" Another comment read, “OMG this what makes Ranbir kapoor Different he go for like 4 years but now when he come back The first fantasy movie in the history of Bollywood and a character he had never played before in his career Ranbir never disappoint us."

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Yash Raj Films took to its official Twitter account and dropped the poster of the film which shows Ranbir in his rugged look. It also announced that the film will hit theatres on July 22. Soon after the Shamshera poster was officially shared, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt also shared the same on her Instagram account. Needless to say, Ranbir’s hot look in the porter has left Alia gasping for breath too. “Now that’s a hot morning..I mean..good morning," she wrote along with the heart eye emoji.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

