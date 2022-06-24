Shamshera Trailer Reaction: Twitterrati Goes Gaga Over Ranbir Kapoor, Calls It ‘Insane’

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera came out today. No sooner did it release than fans went euphoric. In fact, fans took to Twitter to rave about how much they have loved the trailer.

Most people found the trailer to be ‘insane’. Like Baahubali, the story is of a father, and his son carrying on with his legacy. And therefore, this time Ranbir will essay a double role- that of the father, and the son. The scene where both the characters were shown made fans lose their calm.

Tweeps also applauded the range that Ranbir Kapoor showed in the close to 3 minute trailer. Here are some of the tweets.

People are also excited to see Ranbir Kapoor lock horns with Sanjay Dutt, who will play the antagonist in the film. The audience is anticipating an epic facer off.

The praises just do not stop.

However, there are also a few who felt that Shamshera taken taken inspiration from Baahubali and KGF. Here’s what Tweeps said:

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on the 22nd of July.

