Home » News » Movies » Shamshera Trailer Reaction: Twitterrati Goes Gaga Over Ranbir Kapoor, Calls It ‘Insane’

Shamshera Trailer Reaction: Twitterrati Goes Gaga Over Ranbir Kapoor, Calls It ‘Insane’

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Shamshera trailer
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Shamshera trailer

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is out, and Tweeps are going gaga over it. Some also felt that the film has elements of KGF and Baahubali

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 24, 2022, 16:44 IST

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera came out today. No sooner did it release than fans went euphoric. In fact, fans took to Twitter to rave about how much they have loved the trailer.

Most people found the trailer to be ‘insane’. Like Baahubali, the story is of a father, and his son carrying on with his legacy. And therefore, this time Ranbir will essay a double role- that of the father, and the son. The scene where both the characters were shown made fans lose their calm.

Advertisement

Tweeps also applauded the range that Ranbir Kapoor showed in the close to 3 minute trailer. Here are some of the tweets.

RELATED NEWS

People are also excited to see Ranbir Kapoor lock horns with Sanjay Dutt, who will play the antagonist in the film. The audience is anticipating an epic facer off.

The praises just do not stop.

However, there are also a few who felt that Shamshera taken taken inspiration from Baahubali and KGF. Here’s what Tweeps said:

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on the 22nd of July.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 24, 2022, 16:44 IST