Shanaya Kapoor And Brother Jahaan Kapoor Look Adorable in These Golden-Hour Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The would-be actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life. She was recently spotted hanging out with family in Qatar as she frequently shared updates on her timeline. Now, Shanaya has put a picture of herself with brother Jahaan and the fans seem to love it.

On Friday, the up and coming star kid took to her Instagram handle to post some pictures with the golden-hour skyline, clear waters and some buildings in the distance. She could be seen standing with Jahaan in a blue and grey outfit and Jahaan is rocking a pair of grey cargos and a pastel-coloured T-shirt. She wrote in the caption, “Jahaan," with a yellow heart emoji.

Advertisement

Along with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Akshay Marwah who spammed the comment section with red-heart emojis and heart eyes emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Most beautiful Kapoor girl in Doha!" Another one commented, “You’re the crown jewel of this beautiful view!". Someone also said, “Love you both! God Bless my little babies!" A fan stated, “This look is very graceful!"

On the professional front, amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for it next year. Bedhadak is Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.

Advertisement

She had earlier told Zoom TV about her debut, “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realising a dream I’ve had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak."

Read all the Latest Movies News here