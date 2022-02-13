Shanaya Kapoor Channels Her ‘Happy’ Mood By Dressing Up In White Summer Dress; See Pics

As summers are starting to kick in, B-town stars have initiated the process of gearing up for the season. Starkid Shanaya Kapoor is ready to welcome the summers as she channeled her ‘happy’ mood with pictures of herself dressed up in a lacy summer dress. The also shared snaps of red pasta and pink roses.

Shanaya who is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures as she welcomed the change in weather. The first photo sees Shanaya in a knee length off shoulder dress, as she keeps one hand at the back of her head, and pouts while striking a pose by looking off the camera. The starkid is seen posing in the hall of her home.

The second snap featured in the post features a close up shot of bunch of pink roses. The next click is a photo of lip smacking red sauce pasta, and the last photograph sees Shanaya posing as she looks off the camera and flaunts her lean figure.

Taking to the captions, the 22-year-old daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor wrote, “pasta, flowers & summer dresses kinda day #happpyy." Along with the caption, she even shared a flower, rainbow, spaghetti and an angel emoticon.

Check the post here:

Within an hour of the post being shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and adored Shanaya for her beauty. While one social media user wrote, “Cute," another chimed in writing", “Ye looking pasta." One fan even commented “CRUSH."

An avid social media user, Shanaya often treats her fans to her adorable pictures. A few days back, the star kid shared a ‘golden hour’ sun-kissed selfie. Shanaya Kapoor took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a rather beautiful picture. The star-kid looked quite fresh and beautiful as she donned a light purple top. Even Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor took the comments section and called her daughter sunshine and added a shining sun and red heart emoticon.

For the ininitiated, Shanaya Kapoor was last seen in the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya will soon be making her debut in films with a Shashank Khaitan-directed rom-com alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

