Shanaya Kapoor Ditches Her Shirt for an Over-Sized Blazer in Latest Photoshoot, Take a Look at Her Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is a fashion role model for Gen-Z. Her sartorial choices for every occasion are a head-turner. From shimmery sarees to bodycon dresses, she knows how to nail her look. Her latest take on baggy formalwear is now setting the internet on the storm. She posted a photo in a stylish light brown pantsuit featuring an unbuttoned brown blazer and loose-fitted micro-checkered pants. She made a bold choice by chucking her shirt for the shoot and opted for minimal makeup with radiant and flawless skin, nude brown lips and messy hair to add to her alluring look.

She posted the photo with a bunny emoji in her caption. She also added a screenshot of a song called Casion by Jungle. Doting mother Maheep Kapoor instantly responded with heart emojis, while BFF Suhana Khan dropped heart-eye emoticons on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Wow that's a stunning look”. Another user wrote a comment with reference to her caption and said, “The most breathtaking sizzling bunny." Check out the post here-

Shanaya Kapoor was styled and photographed by Sasha Jairam, a fashion photographer. She even went on to share some close-up pictures of Shanaya Kapoor on her gram. Many hailed Sasha Jairam's styling. “What styling sashaji," wrote a fan, while another one commented, “Loved it." Check out some more glimpses here.

Work-wise, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. She will star opposite Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. The filmmaker had previously introduced the characters of the movie via social media handles. In her debut film, Shanaya will essay the role of a girl ‘Nimrit’. Karan shared her first look from the movie recently.

